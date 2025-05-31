ModernaTX, Inc: Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE

mNEXSPIKE becomes Moderna's third FDA-approved product

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 31, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mNEXSPIKE® (mRNA-1283), a new vaccine against COVID-19, for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[1]

"The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone. We appreciate the FDA's timely review and thank the entire Moderna team for their hard work and continued commitment to public health."

The FDA's approval of mNEXSPIKE is based on results from a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05815498), which enrolled approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 years and older. The primary efficacy objective in this study was to demonstrate the non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 starting 14 days after mNEXSPIKE compared to that after the comparator vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax®), Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. Participants received either a 10 µg dose of mRNA-1283 or a 50 µg dose of mRNA-1273. mRNA-1283 showed a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) compared to mRNA-1273 in individuals aged 12 years and older, and in a descriptive sub-group analysis, a 13.5% higher rVE in adults aged 65 and older.

In the Phase 3 trial, mRNA-1283 was found to have a similar safety profile to mRNA-1273, with fewer local reactions and comparable systemic reactions. The most commonly solicited side effects were injection site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.

Moderna expects to have mNEXSPIKE available for eligible populations in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season, alongside Spikevax and mRESVIA®, the Company's approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

mRNA-1283 is under review with regulators in multiple markets around the world.

INDICATION

mNEXSPIKE is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. mNEXSPIKE is for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine before and are:

• 65 years of age and older, or

• 12 years through 64 years of age at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Vaccination with mNEXSPIKE may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You should not get mNEXSPIKE if you hada severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of either mNEXSPIKE, SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), or any Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or to any ingredient in these vaccines.

What are the risks of mNEXSPIKE?

There is a very small chance that mNEXSPIKE could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of mNEXSPIKE. For this reason, your healthcare provider may ask you to stay for a short time at the place where you received your vaccine. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Trouble breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

A rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have occurred most commonly in males 12 years through 24 years of age. You should seek medical attention right away if you or your child has any of the following symptoms after receiving the vaccine, particularly during the 2 weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart

Side effects that have been reported in clinical trials with mNEXSPIKE include:

Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness.

General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and fever

Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any allergies

had a severe allergic reaction after receiving a previous dose of any COVID-19 vaccine

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

are breastfeeding

have received any other COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

These may not be all the possible side effects of mNEXSPIKE. Ask your healthcare provider about any side effects that concern you. You may report side effects to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) at 1-800-822-7967 or http://vaers.hhs.gov.

Please click for mNEXSPIKE Full Prescribing Information.

