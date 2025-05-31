

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced detailed results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial evaluating vepdegestrant monotherapy versus fulvestrant in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC) whose disease progressed following prior treatment with cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy.



In the trial, vepdegestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) among patients with an estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutation, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to fulvestrant.



The median PFS, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), was 5.0 months with vepdegestrant versus 2.1 months with fulvestrant. Investigator-assessed PFS was consistent with the BICR-assessed PFS. In patients with ESR1 mutations, vepdegestrant demonstrated a consistent PFS benefit over fulvestrant across all pre-specified subgroups.



The companies noted that the trial did not reach statistical significance in improvement in PFS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population, with a median PFS of 3.7 months for vepdegestrant versus 3.6 for fulvestrant.



Vepdegestrant was generally well tolerated in the trial, with a safety profile consistent with what has been observed in previous studies, and mostly low-grade treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).



Overall survival (OS), the key secondary endpoint in VERITAC-2, was immature at the time of the analysis, with less than a quarter of the required number of events having occurred. Additional secondary endpoints include clinical benefit rate (CBR) and objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response by BICR.



