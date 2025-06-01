

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) announced positive results from the SERENA-6 Phase III trial, demonstrating that camizestrant, in combination with a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor, significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with an emergent ESR1 tumor mutation.



The company specified that the Camizestrant reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56% versus continuing standard-of-care treatment.



The company stated that the trial results, will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



