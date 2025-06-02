Capita Plc - Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2025

Capita Pension Solutions business secures £37m contract

Capita plc ("Capita") announces today that its Pension Solutions business has secured a contract in the UK, valued at £37 million to deliver pensions administration services and transformational projects for the global parent company's pension schemes in the UK. The contract will commence on 1 November 2025 and will run for a term of five years, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Capita will focus on delivering exceptional service delivery and meeting the client's membership requirements for increased digitisation and automation, leading to improved scheme member experience and efficiencies.

Chris Clements, Managing Director of Capita Pension Solutions, said: "We are delighted to secure our partnership, supporting members to engage with their scheme and with the benefits it provides. We are aligned in our strategic goal of creating better member outcomes by cutting through complexity and offering individually tailored engagement to inform and support key pension life decisions".

Capita will leverage its Digital Pension Solutions platform for the client, using cutting edge data insights and leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 to provide a hyper-personalised experience for pension scheme members.

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract is £37 million over six years (including the option to extend for an additional year).

