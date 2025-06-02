Das Instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2025The instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument MLT SE0000375115 MYCRONIC AB SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2025The instrument MLT SE0000375115 MYCRONIC AB SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument I10 IT0005211237 ITALGAS S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025The instrument I10 IT0005211237 ITALGAS S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2025Das Instrument R6N BE0003720340 RETAIL ESTATES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025The instrument R6N BE0003720340 RETAIL ESTATES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2025Das Instrument GY9 SE0010820381 SMOLTEK NANOTECH HLDG AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2025The instrument GY9 SE0010820381 SMOLTEK NANOTECH HLDG AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument 0TN FI4000480454 BIORETEC OY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025The instrument 0TN FI4000480454 BIORETEC OY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2025Das Instrument 6AH KYG063181021 AUSNUTRIA DAIRY HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2025The instrument 6AH KYG063181021 AUSNUTRIA DAIRY HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument XI9 KYG9828G1082 XINYI GLASS HLDGS HD,- 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2025The instrument XI9 KYG9828G1082 XINYI GLASS HLDGS HD,- 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025