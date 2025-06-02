Anzeige
WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 09:43
33,440 Euro
-2,62 % -0,900
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 08:40 Uhr
32 Leser
Loomis AB: Loomis completes the acquisition of Burroughs

On May 6, 2025, Loomis AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Loomis Holding Inc., announced the agreement to acquire 100 percent of Burroughs, Inc. The acquisition was subject to certain closing conditions and was completed on June 1, 2025.

"We are pleased to welcome the Burroughs team into the Loomis U.S. organization," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis. "Burroughs brings complementary skills and capabilities that will enhance our service offerings and enable us to support our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their devices. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities and positions us for continued, profitable growth."

The business will continue to operate under the Burroughs brand and will be reported within Segment USA, effective June 2025.

For further details on the transaction, please refer to the press release published on May 6, 2025.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
