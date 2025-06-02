Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to have appointed Dr. Deepak Sampath as a corporate advisor effective 30 May, 2025.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of PreveCeutical, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Deepak Sampath to our Corporate Advisory Board. Deepak's extraordinary career, spanning over 25 years in molecular and cellular biology, pharmacology, and drug development, adds invaluable expertise to PrevCeutical's leadership team. His track record of advancing programs from discovery to clinical development and regulatory approval aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver transformative therapies for metabolic and genetic disorders. We look forward to his insights as we continue to expand our impact in the life sciences sector."

Dr. Deepak Sampath's Career Highlights:

Dr. Sampath is a distinguished scientist and seasoned executive leader with extensive experience in small molecules, protein biologics, nucleic acids, and gene therapies. His leadership has driven numerous programs from early research and drug discovery into clinical trials and through regulatory approval for commercialization. Most notably, he has made significant contributions to the treatment of oncological diseases, including the FDA approval of venetoclax, a first-in-class BCL-2 selective inhibitor for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). His additional expertise spans the discovery and development of predictive biomarkers, translational research, target identification and validation. Dr. Sampath has also been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships with academic institutions and industry leaders, ensuring the successful translation of cutting-edge science into therapeutic breakthroughs. Additionally, he has published 108 articles in peer-reviewed journals and is named as an inventor or co-inventor on 21 issued patents and 11 patent applications.

Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Ultragenyx, Dr. Sampath leads multidisciplinary functions with expertise in the fields of Molecular Genetics, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Molecular Therapeutics, Protein Sciences, Bioinformatics and Bioanalytical Research. Additionally, his focus is on translational research of multiple modalities, such as protein biologics, nucleic acids and gene therapies, for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic conditions spanning neurological, metabolic, bone and muscular diseases.

Dr. Sampath remarked on his appointment:

"It is a privilege and honour to join the Corporate Advisory Board of PreveCeutical, a company, I believe, is deeply committed to the discovery and development of novel and transformative therapies to treat a variety of diseases with high unmet medical need. I look forward to supporting and advising the management team in fulfilling their mission and achieving their corporate objectives."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

