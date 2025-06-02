Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received a 5-year exploration permit from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for its wholly owned Otherside uranium property (Figure 1), located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

The permit, valid until April 30, 2030, authorizes Appia to conduct a range of mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and the establishment of a temporary work camp. The permitted work area is centered approximately 34 km south of the community of Fond du Lac and covers multiple mineral dispositions where Appia previously identified high-priority drill targets for uranium exploration.

"This long-term permit is a critical milestone that allows us to move forward with confidence and execute our exploration strategy at the Otherside uranium property for the next 5 years," commented Tom Drivas, CEO and Director of Appia. "With approvals now in place, we are well-positioned to mobilize and begin ground-based exploration efforts."

Upcoming 2025 Exploration Plans

As noted in our February 14, 2025 press release, Appia's 2025 exploration program at the Otherside uranium property will focus on refining and drill testing high-potential targets identified through the 2024 Airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetometer Survey. The identified targets are characterized by gravity lows, magnetic lows, and a 49 km-long electromagnetic (EM) conductor featuring variable offsets and bends-key signatures commonly associated with uranium mineralization (Figure 2). Notably, this anomalous EM conductor displays structural and geophysical characteristics comparable to NexGen Energy's "Arrow" (Figure 3) and Paladin Energy's "Triple R" (Figure 4) uranium deposits. Planned activities will commence with advanced 3D processing to enhance the 2024 airborne gravity survey results, followed by high-resolution ground geophysical surveys to further define key anomalies, culminating in a targeted drill program designed to evaluate the property's uranium discovery potential.

The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor for Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Property locations within and around the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, including Appia's "Otherside" and four other exploration properties, NexGen Energy Ltd.'s "Arrow" deposit, and Paladin Energy Ltd.'s "Triple R" deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/254068_ab5b2110848b5804_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Appia's uranium exploration drill targets associated with gravity lows, magnetic lows, and the 49 km-long electromagnetic (EM) conductor featuring variable offsets and bends. All targets are subject to change upon further refinement and program progression.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/254068_ab5b2110848b5804_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Comparing Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s unexplored electromagnetic conductor (left, represented as black lines) to NexGen Energy Ltd.'s near-identical, electromagnetic conductor (right, represented as black lines), host to their "Arrow" high-grade uranium deposit. Photo source: "NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Presentation - 2016"

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/254068_ab5b2110848b5804_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Comparing Paladin Energy Ltd.'s electromagnetic conductor (left), host to their "Triple R" high-grade uranium deposit, to Appia's near identical, unexplored electromagnetic conductor (right). Photo source: "Mount, S. et. al. "Formation of the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit revealed by Fe and S isotopes in pyrite". Modified after Fission Uranium Corp, 2021.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/254068_ab5b2110848b5804_004full.jpg

About the Otherside Project

The Otherside Project is strategically located within the prolific, uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This area is renowned for its significant uranium deposits, its surrounding rare earth element plays, and favorable geological conditions that have historically led to major high-grade uranium discoveries.

The Otherside Property shares similar geological and geophysical signatures to known high-grade, large-tonnage uranium deposits in the western Athabasca Basin, including Fission Uranium Corp's Triple "R" and NexGen Energy's "Arrow" deposits. Such signatures include long structural corridors hosting multiple, discrete conductors with associated magnetic gradients and gravity low areas.

Otherside's property area is 10,441.88 hectares and is 100% owned by Appia.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 153 million common shares outstanding, 177 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254068

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.