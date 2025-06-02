Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.: Ostrom Climate Reports Q1 2025 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. ("Ostrom" or the "Company") (TSX-V:COO)(Frankfurt:9EAA), a leading provider of carbon project development and climate solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Q1 2025 revenue totaled $633,964, a decrease of 31.6% from $926,719 in Q1 2024, primarily due to the timing of Verified Emission Reduction (VER) units and the Company's strategic exit from unprofitable legacy consulting contracts, partially offset by a significant increase in consulting and advisory revenues.

Gross profit for the quarter was $320,695, up 123% from $143,545 in Q1 2024, and up more than 270% from Q4 2024 gross profit of $86,207. It also represents over 42% of total gross profit earned during the entire fiscal year 2024, reflecting improved consulting margins and enhanced delivery efficiency.

The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $716,357, compared to a net loss of $1,080,234 in the same period last year, driven by improved cost controls, reduced R&D spend, and lower administrative overhead, partially offset by non-cash stock-based compensation.

Operational and Strategic Developments:

During the quarter, Ostrom advanced development activities for its flagship Climate-Smart Rice Project in the Philippines and continued technical design and feasibility work across a growing carbon project pipeline.

Consulting revenue more than tripled year-over-year, as the Company expanded delivery under its Net Zero Solutions and Carbon Intelligence Services business lines, demonstrating strong client demand and improved revenue realization.

Q1 2025 results continue to reflect a period of strategic realignment and restructuring, during which Ostrom exited unprofitable legacy consulting contracts, absorbed restructuring costs related to leadership changes, and reoriented its business model toward direct project development and ownership.

The Company entered into promissory note agreements to restructure legacy arrears and strengthen its liquidity position.

Management Commentary:

"We entered 2025 with greater financial discipline, strategic clarity, and a sharper focus on profitable execution," said Tejinder Virk, CEO of Ostrom. "This quarter marked a meaningful step forward-our consulting business showed strong growth, gross margins improved materially, and our Climate-Smart Rice project in the Philippines continued to scale. While VER sales were softer this quarter due to timing and market cyclicality, we remain confident in a recovery ahead, especially as demand strengthens under the new BC OBPS and broader Canadian compliance frameworks. With our streamlined structure and growing global portfolio of high-integrity credits, Ostrom is well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging tailwinds and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

Settlement of Company Debts

The Company also announces that, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and with the intent of preserving its cash resources for operations, it proposes issuing common shares in settlement of an aggregate of $7,500 in accrued debt as evidenced in its Q1 2025 financial statements.

The debt owing to the Debt Settlors relates to consideration payable under the terms of amended and restated consulting agreements entered into between the Company and each of the Debt Settlors.

Shares proposed to be issued by the Company in settlement of the debt will be issued at a deemed per share price of $0.04 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proposed issuance of shares by the Company to the Debt Settlors constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will avail itself of exemptions contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101, in that the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

About Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. Ostrom is one of North America's leading providers of carbon project development and management services, climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing. Over the past 12 years, Ostrom has validated and verified forest carbon projects globally for voluntary and regulated markets, having developed 16 million acres of forest land for conservation and monetized over 10 million carbon credits. Based out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, the Ostrom team has a global reach, has worked with over 200 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, managed projects in partnership with indigenous stakeholders and has extensive on-ground experience in emerging markets.

Ostrom is focused on developing high-quality carbon projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities and biodiversity. Ostrom is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COO) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9EAA).

Please visit us at www.ostromclimate.com.

For more information regarding the Company, please contact:

Tejinder Virk

Chief Executive Officer

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

322 Water St #400, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B6, Canada

Email: tej.virk@ostromclimate.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

