Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc: Ostrom Climate Announces Leadership Update

BURNABY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. ("Ostrom" or the "Company") (TSXV:COO)(Frankfurt:9EAA), a leading provider of carbon project development and climate solutions, announced today that Tejinder Virk stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons. Navdeep Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman of Ostrom, will assume CEO responsibilities to ensure continuity and maintain focus on the Company's strategic priorities.

Mr. Virk joined Ostrom's Board in November 2023 and was appointed CEO in September 2024. During his tenure, he led the Company through a period of strategic transition and restructuring to establish a focused strategy on high-quality carbon credit origination, institutional sales and trading, while streamlining operations and rightsizing the Company's cost structure. "It has been an honour to lead Ostrom and work with such a passionate and committed global team," said Mr. Virk. "Together, we have innovated new products, adopted global best practices, built a more disciplined platform, and established an international pipeline of high-quality carbon projects. As a shareholder of Ostrom, I look forward to seeing the Company continue to improve and unlock long-term shareholder value."

"The Board thanks Tejinder for his leadership and contributions to Ostrom during a pivotal phase," said Mr. Dhaliwal. "We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and advancing Ostrom's mission to deliver impactful climate solutions globally."

About Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

Ostrom is one of North America's leading providers of carbon project development and management services, climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing. Over the past 12 years, Ostrom has validated and verified forest carbon projects globally for voluntary and regulated markets, having developed 16 million acres of forest land for conservation and monetized over 10 million carbon credits. Based out of British Columbia, Canada, the Ostrom team has a global reach, has worked with over 200 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, managed projects in partnership with indigenous stakeholders and has extensive on-ground experience in emerging markets.

Ostrom is focused on developing high-quality carbon projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities and biodiversity. Ostrom is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COO) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9EAA).

Please visit us at www.ostromclimate.com .

For more information regarding the Company, please contact:

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

Suite 380 - 4111 Hastings Street, Burnaby BC, V5C 2J3, Canada

Email: investors@ostromclimate.com

SOURCE: Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ostrom-climate-announces-leadership-update-1051145