Robex Resources Inc.: Robex Reports Operational and Financial Results for Q1 2025

QUÉBEC CITY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX/ASX: RXR)

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director, commented: "The company has had a strong start to 2025, construction continues to advance at Kiniero, and we are well positioned for first gold in Q4 2025, meeting both schedule and budget. In parallel, we closed the senior debt facility with Sprott for US$130 million USD in Q1 2025 and progressed our ASX IPO with trading set to commence on 5th June 2025."

CURRENCY

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this news release are to Canadian dollars. References to "US$" in this news release are to U.S. dollars.

KEY PRIORITIES 2025

Delivering the construction project in Guinea as planned: Construction is progressing well and remains on schedule. Concrete work for the process plant is nearing completion. The first shipment of structural steel has arrived on site, with additional deliveries scheduled every two weeks. The Structural, Mechanical & Piping contract has commenced, with structural steel erection for the first process plant set to begin in early June. The milling installation contract has been awarded with key mill deliveries arriving on site. Work for the mill installation will also begin in early June.

Securing subsequent utilization of a senior debt facility for the Kiniero Project: The Company has used US$25 million from the US$130 million senior debt facility obtained from Sprott Lending Corp. ("Sprott") to finance the construction of Kiniero.

ASX listing and equity raise: The Company has received approval, subject to the usual conditions, from the ASX to Robex's admission to the Official List and to the Official Quotation of Robex's CDIs. Robex is working with ASX to meet the listing conditions, and it is expected that trading in Robex's CDIs (assigned a code of "RXR") on the ASX will commence on a normal settlement basis on June 5th, 2025.

The net proceeds of AUD$120 million raised through the dual listing on the ASX will be used for the development of Kiniero - as well as to cover financing costs, corporate expenses and working capital requirements.

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS (Q1 2025)

Ore mined was at 632 kt in Q1 2025, a 7% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2024, the operational stripping ratio was 3.8 compared to 1.6;

Ore processed increased by 1.5% to 559 kt, while grade and recoveries stood at 0.82 g/t and 87.6%, respectively;

Gold production reached 12,892 ounces, at an all-In Sustaining Cost (" AISC ") per ounce of gold sold 1 of $2,342.

") per ounce of gold sold of $2,342. Operating income was $16.3 million in Q1 2025;

Operating cash flow was positive at $17.2 million in Q1 2025 and;

Cash and net debt1 stood at $33.0 million and $6.1 million respectively at the end of Q1 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Unit Three-month periods

Ended March 31

SAFETY OF OPERATIONS 2025 2024 Number of hours of work without lost time injury Mh 4.1 1.0 MINING OPERATIONS Ore mined kt 632 681 Waste mined kt 2,370 1,090 Operational stripping ratio x 3.8 1.6 MILLING OPERATIONS Ore processed kt 559 551 Head grade g/t 0.82 0.82 Recovery % 87.6 89.5 Gold production oz 12,892 12,957 Gold sales oz 11,869 14,071 UNIT COST OF PRODUCTION Total cash cost (per once of gold sold)(1) $/t 1,537 801 All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce of gold sold(1) $/oz 2,342 1,134 INCOME Revenues - gold sales $000s 49,373 39,183 Operating income $000s 16,259 11,755 Net loss $000s (29,239 ) (32,082 ) CASH FLOWS Cash flows from operating activities $000s 17,221 20,907 Cash flows from investing activities $000s (49,644 ) (16,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities $000s 24,524 (60 ) Increase (decrease) in cash $000s (8,460 ) 4,382 FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Cash, end of the period $000s 32,983 16,604 Net debt (net cash position)(1) $000s 6,097 (5,782 )

Gold Production and Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31st, 2025, gold production reached 12,892 ounces, down 0.5% from the corresponding period in 2024. This slight decline resulted from a decrease in the recovery rate to 87.6% in the quarter ended 31st March 2025 from 89.5% in the comparative period. The quantity of ore processed came in 1.4% higher at 559,013 tonnes than in the comparative quarter in 2024 while head grade was flat at 0.82g/t.

The volume of gold sold declined by 15.7%, from 14,071 ounces in the first quarter of 2024 to 11,869 ounces in the first quarter of 2025. Gold sales declined due to the timing of shipments of gold produced alongside a decrease in production as outlined above.

Gold sales revenues rose by 26.0% reaching $49.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $39.2 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a 49.4% rise in the average realized selling price, which reached $4,160 per ounce in the Q1 2025, up from $2,785 per ounce in Q1 2024.

The increase in mining income for the quarter was partially offset by a significant rise in mining royalties, which totaled $6.8 million in Q1 2025, compared to $1.5 million in the comparative period. This increase was directly attributable to the new Mining Convention signed in Mali in February 2025 which implemented a higher effective tax regime under the 2023 Mining Code.

Despite the increase in mining income, the Company recorded a net loss of $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $32.1 million in the same period of 2024, representing an 8.9% reduction. The Q1 2025 result was mainly impacted by a $17.6 million change in the fair value of share purchase warrants and the $14.7 million buyback of the Taurus Kiniero Royalty. In comparison, the net loss for Q1 2024 included a $43.0 million provision for tax contingencies in Mali, recorded following a final notice of reassessment received in May 2024.

Cash Flows and Strategic Investments

Cash flows from operating activities totaled $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20.9 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to an increase in VAT receivable, primarily related to unrecovered value-added tax on recent property, plant and equipment additions for the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, as well as the repayment of the Taurus Royalty. These outflows were partially offset by an increase in accounts payable, and by higher mining income before non-cash depreciation expense compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Investing cash flows amounted to $49.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $33.6 million, or 209.5%, compared to the same period in 2024. This significant increase reflects the Group's continued investment in the development of the Kiniero project, as construction activities accelerated ahead of the expected first gold pour in Q4 2025.

To support the advancement of the Kiniero Gold Project, the Company completed a $34.0 million equity financing in January 2025 and drew down $35.9 million (USD$25 million) from the Sprott project financing facility in March 2025. These funds enabled the Group to advance feasibility work, pursue earthworks, erect key infrastructure, and procure critical production equipment. Separately, the Company repaid in full the remaining balance of the Taurus bridge loan ($28.7 million) in January 2025, as part of its broader capital management strategy. As a result, financing activities generated $24.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to nil in the same period of 2024.

SUMMARY OF Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three-month periods

Ended March 31

2025 2024 $ $ Gold production (ounces) 12,892 12,957 Gold sales (ounces) 11,869 14,071 MINING Revenues - gold sales 49,373,309 39,182,893 Mining expenses (11,440,003 ) (9,811,669 ) Mining royalties (6,807,988 ) (1,461,631 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (9,182,802 ) (10,667,110 ) MINING INCOME 21,942,516 17,242,483 OTHER EXPENSES Administrative expenses (6,757,134 ) (5,596,851 ) Stock option and performance share units compensation cost (956,362 ) --- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (290,549 ) 83,501 Write-off of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (19,972 ) --- Reversal of VAT provision 2,275,879 --- Other income 64,715 26,311 OPERATING INCOME 16,259,093 11,755,444 FINANCIAL EXPENSES Financial expenses (969,607 ) (551,814 ) Interest revenue 160,654 --- Foreign exchange losses (1,730,226 ) (307,395 ) Change in the fair value of share purchase warrants (17,578,461 ) 733,444 Expense related to extinguishment of the matured bridge loan (14,743,616 ) --- INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (18,602,163 ) 11,629,679 Income tax expense (10,636,478 ) (43,712,133 ) NET LOSS (29,238,641 ) (32,082,454 ) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Net loss (29,561,651 ) (29,134,726 ) Basic earnings per share (0.182 ) (0.322 ) Diluted earnings per share (0.182 ) (0.322 ) Adjusted net income(1)1 3,191,107 13,507,145 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1) 0.020 0.149 CASH FLOWS Cash flows from operating activities 17,221,363 20,907,386 Cash flows from operating activities per share(1) 0.106 0.231

OUTLOOK AND 2025 STRATEGY

Nampala's 2025 forecast is as follows:

Achievements in the first quarter of 2025 Forecast for 2025 Nampala mine Gold production 12,892 ounces 46,000 to 48,000 ounces All-in sustaining cost (AISC)(1)(per ounce of gold sold) $2,342 < $2,000 Capital expenditures (included in AISC) Sustaining CAPEX $9,550,586 $24 to $28 million Stripping costs $7,597,218 $20 to $24 million



The 2025 forecast for sustaining capital expenditures is expected to range between $24 million to $28 million, while stripping costs are estimated to range between $20 million and $24 million.

The following assumptions were used in preparing the 2025 forecast:

- Average realized selling price for gold: $3,197 per ounce

- Fuel price: $1.85 per litre

- USD/$ exchange rate: 1.39

The Nampala AISC (per ounce of gold sold) has been revised in the forecast for 2025 from <$1,500 per ounce of gold sold at December 31, 2024 to <$2,000 per ounce of gold sold at March 31, 2025. The upward adjustment follows the implementation of the 2023 mining code and associated fiscal terms during Q1 2025.

Kiniero's 2025 forecast is as follows:

Achievements in the first quarter of 2025 Forecast for 2025 Development Capital Expenditures (Capex) $38,190,588 $210 to $225 million Pre-production / Pre-operating --- $33 to $35 million



While the budgets were prepared in U.S. dollars, the amounts presented above have been converted to Canadian dollars using a USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.39 for the forecast.

DETAILED INFORMATION

We strongly recommend that readers consult Robex's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2025, which are available on Robex's website at www.robexgold.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of the Company's operational and financial results.

___________________________

(1) Non-IFRS financial measure, non-IFRS ratio, or supplementary financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release for definitions of these measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, as applicable.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2025, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, are prepared in accordance withIFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

However, the Company also discloses the following non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and supplementary financial measures in this news release, for which there is no definition in IFRS: all-in sustaining cost and net debt (non-IFRS financial measures); adjusted net income, cash operating cost per tonne processed, all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold sold and adjusted basic earnings per share (non-IFRS ratios); and cash flow from operating activities per share and average realized selling price per ounce of gold sold (supplementary financial measures). The Company's management believes that these measures provide additional insight into the Company's operating performance and trends and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. However, the non-IFRS measures disclosed in this news release do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information to investors and other stakeholders and should not be considered in isolation from, confused with or construed as a substitute for performance measures calculated according to IFRS.

These non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and supplementary financial measures and non-financial information are explained in more detail below and in the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the for the quarter ended 31 March, 2025 ("MD&A"), which is incorporated by reference in this news release, filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.robexgold.com. Reconciliations and calculations between non-IFRS financial measures and the most comparable IFRS measures are set out below in the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this news release.

RECONCILIATIONS AND CALCULATIONS

All-in sustaining cost and all-in sustaining cost per onces of gold sold

AISC and adjusted AISC per ounce of gold sold are non-IFRS ratios.

AISC per ounce of gold sold is calculated by adding the total cash cost, which is the sum of mining expenses and mining royalties, to sustaining capital expenditures and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold sold. Adjusted AISC per ounce of gold sold is calculated in the same manner as AISC and by deducting stripping costs and exploration expenses, then dividing by the number of ounces of gold sold.

The Company reports AISC and adjusted AISC per ounce of gold sold to provide investors with information on the main measures used by management to monitor the performance of the mine site in commercial production (the Nampala mine) and its ability to generate a positive cash flow.

The following tables reconcile AISC and adjusted AISC, as well as AISC and adjusted AISC per ounce of gold sold for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure in the financial statements, i.e., Mining expenses.

Three-month periods

Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Ounces of gold sold 11,869 14,071 (in dollars) Mining expenses 11,440,003 9,811,669 Mining royalties 6,807,988 1,461,631 Total cash cost 18,247,991 11,273,300 Sustaining capital expenditures 9,550,586 4,679,551 All-in sustaining cost 27,798,577 15,952,850 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce of gold sold) 2,342 1,134

Three-month periods

Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Ounces of gold sold 11,869 14,071 (in dollars) Mining expenses 11,440,003 9,811,669 Mining royalties 6,807,988 1,461,631 Total cash cost 18,247,991 11,273,300 Sustaining capital expenditures 9,550,586 4,679,551 Stripping costs (7,597,218 ) (3,334,593 ) Exploration expenses (1,161,317 ) (603,992 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining cost 19,040,042 12,014,265 Adjusted all-in sustaining cost (per ounce of gold sold) 1,604 854



Net debt

Net debt (net cash position) is a non-IFRS financial measure that represents the total amount of bank indebtedness, including lines of credit, project financing facility, long term debt and lease liabilities, less cash at the end of a given period. Management uses this metric to analyze the Company's debt position and assess the Company's ability to service its debt. The following table presents a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure in the financial statements, i.e., total liabilities less current assets, for the current and comparative periods. Net debt (net cash position) is calculated as follows.

As at March 31,

2025 As at December 31,

2024 $ $ Lines of credit --- 1,120,417 Project financing facility 32,906,073 28,164,224 Lease liabilities 6,174,014 6,376,888 Less: Cash (32,983,193 ) (41,443,440 ) NET DEBT (NET CASH POSITION) 6,096,894 (5,781,911 )



The table below provides a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure in the financial statements, total liabilities less current assets, for the current and comparative period. As at March 31,

2025 As at December 31,

2024 $ $ TOTAL LIABILITIES 207,984,939 147,418,924 Less: Accounts payable (96,446,008 ) (60,743,505 ) Share purchase warrants (66,101,202 ) (46,342,000 ) Deferred share units (699,841 ) (131,689 ) Environmental liabilities (3,342,875 ) (2,561,441 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,314,926 ) (1,978,760 ) 39,080,087 35,661,529 CURRENT ASSETS 74,579,985 71,796,511 Less: Restricted cash (682,685 ) --- Short-term investment (150,205 ) --- Inventory (17,002,028 ) (17,283,826 ) Accounts receivable (5,445,717 ) (7,624,128 ) Prepaid expenses (2,612,330 ) (1,810,237 ) Deposits paid (1,185,837 ) (1,273,209 ) Deferred financing charges (14,517,990 ) (2,361,671 ) 32,983,193 41,443,440 NET DEBT (NET CASH POSITION) 6,096,894 (5,781,911 )



Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders per share is a non-IFRS ratio calculated by dividing adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders by the basic weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding. The Company uses this measure as an indicator of the financial performance of the Company's activities, and it allows the Company to present adjusted net earnings attributable to Robex shareholders. Share price divided by adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders per share allows investors to compare the Company's valuation to that of its peers.

The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders per share for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure in the financial statements, i.e., "Basic and diluted net earnings attributable to common shareholders". This reconciliation is provided on a consolidated basis.

Three-month periods

Ended March 31,



2025 2024 (in dollars) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders (29,561,651 ) (29,134,726 ) Stock option and performance share units compensation cost 956,362 --- Foreign exchange losses 1,730,226 307,395 Reversal of VAT provision (2,275,879 ) --- Change in fair value of share purchase warrants 17,578,461 (733,444 ) Write-off of property, plant and equipment 19,972 --- Provision for tax adjustment from previous years --- 43,067,920 Expense related to extinguishment of the Matured Bridge Loan 14,743,616 --- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 3,191,107 13,507,145 Weighted basic average number of common shares outstanding 162,694,686 90,393,824 Adjusted basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.020 0.149



Cash flow from operating activities per share

Cash flow from operating activities per share is a supplementary financial measure. It consists of cash flow from operating activities divided by the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding. This supplementary financial measure enables investors to understand the Company's financial performance on the basis of cash flows generated by operating activities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, cash flows from operating activities were $17,221,363 and the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding was 162,694,686, for a per-share amount of $0.106. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, cash flows from operating activities were $20,907,386 and the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding was 90,393,824, for a per-share amount of $0.231.

For more information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.



Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

+1 581 741-7421



Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com





CAUTION REGARDING CONSTRAINTS RELATED TO THE REPORTING OF SUMMARY RESULTS

This earnings release contains limited information intended to assist the reader in evaluating Robex's performance, but this information should not be relied upon by readers unfamiliar with Robex and should not be used as a substitute for Robex's financial statements, notes to the financial statements and MD&A.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about the Company's management's ("Management's") current expectations and plans that allow investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

Statements made in this news release that describe the Company's or Management's estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "can", "contemplate", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "guide", "indication", "intend", "intention", "likely", "may", "might", "objective", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Facility Agreement, including the fulfilment of the conditions precedent thereunder, the ability of the Company to utilize any proceeds from the Initial Utilization, the ability of the Company to draw down on the Debt Facility for each Subsequent Utilization, the development of the Kiniero Gold Project and the issuance of Bonus Shares.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions, including: the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the Kiniero Gold Project as set out in the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline previously disclosed by the Company; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the Kiniero Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the Kiniero Gold Project profitable; the ability of the Company to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; satisfaction of the conditions subsequent under the Facility Agreement; the Borrower's access to the facility made available under the Facility Agreement; and the utilization of any amount received by the Borrower under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company.

Certain important factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the risk that the Borrower is unable to fulfil the conditions precedent to drawdowns under the Facility Agreement, and is therefore not able to borrow some or all of the principal amount otherwise available under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the Company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow or complete subsequent debt or equity financings to allow it to repay amounts borrowed under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the obligors under the Facility Agreement are unable to comply with the financial and other covenants under the Facility Agreement, giving rise to an event of default; geopolitical risks and security challenges associated with its operations in West Africa, including the Company's inability to assert its rights and the possibility of civil unrest and civil disobedience; fluctuations in the price of gold; uncertainties as to the Company's estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the replacement of the Company's depleted mineral reserves; the Company's limited number of projects; the risk that the Kiniero Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; equity interests and royalty payments payable to third parties; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; uncertainty surrounding the imposition of tariffs by one country, including, but not limited to, the United States, on goods or services being imported into that country from another country and the ultimate effect of such tariffs on the Company's supply chains; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly as between the Canadian dollar, in which the Company presently raises its equity financings, and the US dollar; the risk of any pending or future litigation against the Company; limitations on transactions between the Company and its foreign subsidiaries; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; tax risks, including changes in taxation laws or assessments on the Company; the Company obtaining and maintaining titles to property as well as the permits and licenses required for the Company's ongoing operations; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the effects of public health crises on the Company's activities; the Company's relations with its employees and other stakeholders, including local governments and communities in the countries in which it operates; the risk of any violations of applicable anticorruption laws, export control regulations, economic sanction programs and related laws by the Company or its agents; the risk that the Company encounters conflicts with small-scale miners; competition with other mining companies; the Company's dependence on third-party contractors; the Company's reliance on key executives and highly skilled personnel; the Company's access to adequate infrastructure; the risks associated with the Company's potential liabilities regarding its tailings storage facilities; supply chain disruptions; hazards and risks normally associated with mineral exploration and gold mining development and production operations; problems related to weather and climate; the risk of information technology system failures and cybersecurity threats; the risk that the Borrower is not able to access the proceeds of the Debt Facility or use any amount received under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company; and the risk that the Company may not be able to insure against all the potential risks associated with its operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors are not intended to represent a complete and exhaustive list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, they should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or Management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

See also the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.robexgold.com, for additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.