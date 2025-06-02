

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viatris (VTRS) reported positive top-line results from LYNX-2, a Phase 3 trial evaluating MR-142 in treating significant, chronic night driving impairment in keratorefractive patients with reduced mesopic vision. In the trial, significantly more patients treated in the MR-142 arm achieved the primary endpoint of ?15-letter Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study gain in Mesopic Low Contrast Distance Visual Acuity at day 15, compared to placebo.



Viatris Chief R&D Officer Philippe Martin said, 'We believe that these positive results confirm the potential of MR-142 to meet a critical need for keratorefractive patients experiencing glare and reduced functional vision in mesopic, low-contrast environments, including night driving, for which there are no currently FDA-approved options.'



