Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats and Wizz Banger, Inc. Developing A.I. Toolkit to Drive Dealer Success in Marine Retail

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today provided further details on the AI-powered toolkit its subsidiary, Wizz Banger, Inc., is actively engineering. Wizz Banger is crafting a comprehensive suite of tools designed to transform the marine retail landscape, empowering dealerships with high-quality leads, streamlined transactions, and unmatched market transparency, revolutionizing how boats are sold in the $57 billion recreational boating industry.

Wizz Banger is focusing its development efforts on creating an integrated platform that addresses the evolving needs of marine businesses in an increasingly digital world. "The core of Wizz Banger's development focuses on providing tangible advantages to dealerships, enabling them to connect more effectively with today's discerning boat buyers," explained Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "The suite of tools being engineered by Wizz Banger aims to redefine how marine products are marketed, sold, and managed, fostering a more efficient and customer-centric ecosystem."

Wizz Banger's AI will be a free tool that provides instant, data-driven boat information for dealers, buyers, and sellers. By analyzing national listing data, auction results, and dealer feedback, the AI will deliver transparent pricing that streamlines trade-ins and sales. The tool is designed to help reduce disputes and expedite the sales process, allowing dealers to close deals more quickly and with increased confidence.

According to Visconti, Wizz Banger is also planning to integrate dealer inventories into its platform. "By including a dealer's inventory into our platform, we will be granting dealers access to a robust lead generation engine that delivers qualified, intent-driven leads, intending to surpass traditional advertising models," stated Visconti. Wizz Banger's aggressive SEO strategy, targeting high-intent searches like "My favorite boat brand for sale near me," will enable dealers to connect with motivated buyers, maximizing sales opportunities.

"Partnering with Wizz Banger will allow boat dealers to thrive in a digital-first market," said Tom Huffman, President of Wizz Banger, Inc. "The AI-driven tools and lead generation models we're developing will provide boat dealers with a competitive edge, delivering high-value leads and a seamless transaction experience that sets a new standard in marine retail."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

About Wizz Banger, Inc.

Wizz Banger, Inc. is a wholly owned technology company developing an online marine commerce and sales platform to modernize and streamline the recreational boating industry. By integrating Wizz Banger's AI-powered tools, the company aims to create a seamless and transparent ecosystem for buyers, sellers, dealers, lenders, and manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

