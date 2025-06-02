Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a consumer platform enabled by AI Agents and intelligent payment rails that is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through zero-party data monetization and agentic cash management is pleased to announce, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation, it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of FUTR's common shares.

Under the agreement, Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 1.5%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company. Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "QA20".

This listing will enhance FUTR's visibility and accessibility to European investors, particularly in Germany, one of the world's largest and most active investment markets. The FSE is the largest stock exchange in Germany, operated by parent company Deutsche Borse AG, with over twelve million active investors and one of the largest pools of institutional capital in Europe and handling over 90% of German equity trading. With this listing, the Company's shares will be cross listed on the TSX Venture and the FSE.

Michael Hilmer, CEO and Chairperson commented "We are pleased to acquire a European listing as we expand our trading exposure. Having a European listing gives us access to a new and broader market of technology and AI focused investors, and we look forward to sharing our growth plan with them."

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR platform is a consumer platform enabled by AI Agents and intelligent payment rails that is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through data monetization and agentic cash management. www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business and the consolidation of the Company's common shares. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254157

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation