Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas West Virginia Receives First Shipment of Core Facility Equipment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OCTQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and clean fuel development, today marked the receipt of the first core technology components at its facility in Belle, West Virginia.

Clean-Seas West Virginia, has begun construction of its facility which will transform waste plastic into clean fuels including clean hydrogen, with an initial processing capacity of 50 tons per day (TPD) and has the potential to expand beyond 200 TPD. The plant will employ more than 40 West Virginians at startup, with more jobs expected as the facility expands.

The facility that will play a crucial role in addressing plastic waste while generating sustainable fuel solutions, received four Syngas storage tanks designed to manage the synthetic gas that powers the system, expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Our first delivery of the core components needed for the operation of our facility marks a major milestone for the Company and we're expecting additional equipment and material to arrive rapidly over the coming months," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "Generating our own syngas from Post-Use Plastic is a key element in minimizing our energy footprint, so it's fitting that this is our first delivery."

With $25 million of support from the State of West Virginia, including $15 million of funding through Huntington National Bank, Clean-Seas started construction March 1 of its first US Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) facility in Belle, retrofitting the 60,000-square-foot main building and preparing the site to receive core technology manufactured off-site.

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services are being managed by Middough Engineering and UPS Industrial Services.

This initiative underscores Clean-Seas West Virginia's commitment to environmentally responsible energy solutions and economic development in the region. By transforming plastic feedstock into a valuable clean fuel resource, the facility will play a key role in reducing the environmental impact of plastic pollution while driving green job creation in West Virginia.

Follow our progress at: https://www.clean-seas.com/clean-seas-west-virginia

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to conduct and close the Green Bond Offering, which a successful closing cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds, from the sale of Green Notes; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/clean-seas-west-virginia-receives-first-shipment-of-core-facility-equipment-1033998