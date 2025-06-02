

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Monday announced that its subsidiary IQVIA Inc. intends to raise $2 billion through an offering of senior notes due 2032.



The proceeds of the offering will be utilized to repay existing borrowings, pay fees and expenses related to the offering, and for other general corporate purposes.



In the pre-market hours, IQVIA's stock is trading at $139.30, down 0.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News