KeyBank Partners With Personetics To Advance Financial Wellness

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / KeyBank builds upon its longtime commitment to helping clients reach their financial goals with Personetics' Cognitive Banking technology

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY), one of the nation's largest financial services companies, is further advancing its mission to empower clients to thrive by utilizing Personetics' Cognitive Banking platform, which fosters deep personal relationships and assists consumers in achieving their financial goals.

KeyBank's 2025 annual Financial Mobility Survey found increased stress levels among Americans trying to balance economic pressures and financial goals, with more than half (51%) of Gen Z respondents indicating they are taking proactive steps to improve their financial future. Similarly, Personetics' Global Consumer Banking Survey released in February found that most consumers (70%) want their financial institutions to provide timely insights on spending and saving habits to improve their financial wellness.

To address this growing demand, particularly among younger consumers, KeyBank will use Personetics' Engage, a client experience that delivers timely insights and recommendations based on each client's spending and savings habits.

"KeyBank's mission is to help clients and communities thrive. A large part of that mission centers in helping clients move forward on their financial journeys and reach their financial goals," said Emily Gessner, Head of Consumer Digital at KeyBank. "By leveraging Personetics' platform and experience, we will address the financial burden and stress consumers face by empowering our clients with real-time insights and guidance to help them effectively manage their financial futures."

"As KeyBank celebrates its 200th anniversary, we're delighted to partner with an institution that shares our vision for the future of banking," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "This partnership isn't just about innovation-it's about using intelligent technology to forge deeper human relationships between banks and the people they serve." Cognitive Banking redefines how banks understand and support their customers and, as a result, fosters customer loyalty.

For more information on Personetics and Cognitive Banking, please click here. To learn more about KeyBank, visit key.com.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit ?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About Personetics

Personetics, the Cognitive Banking company, is the global leader in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships by enabling them to dynamically respond to consumers' evolving financial needs with contextual and highly relevant insights, making them smarter about their money and eager to act. The AI-powered SaaS platform allows financial institutions to boost customer engagement and satisfaction, resulting in increased digital adoption and sales conversions. Personetics supports 150 million customers across 35 global markets and serves leading financial institutions. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.

