

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Monday announced positive results from the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III study evaluating Enhertu, co-developed with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK), as a 1st-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



DESTINY-Breast09 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Enhertu either alone or in combination with pertuzumab versus standard of care THP (a taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab) as a 1st-line treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



Results from the interim analysis showed that Enhertu plus pertuzumab cut the risk of disease progression or death by 44% versus THP. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 40.7 months with Enhertu plus pertuzumab compared to 26.9 months for THP.



Enhertu is already approved by the FDA as a second-line treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer.



'Enhertu continues to transform the treatment of metastatic breast cancer with the first new data in more than a decade to demonstrate improved outcomes for a broad population of patients with HER2-positive disease compared to THP in the first-line setting. DESTINY-Breast09 shows that initiating treatment with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab at the time of metastatic diagnosis can delay disease progression,' said Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News