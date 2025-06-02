Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
02.06.25 | 17:35
8,550 Euro
-4,88 % -0,439
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5308,55318:19
8,5268,54918:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Stellantis N.V.: Sébastien Jacquet Appointed Chief Quality Officer

Sébastien Jacquet Appointed Chief Quality Officer

AMSTERDAM, June 2, 2025 - Stellantis N.V. today announced the appointment of Sébastien Jacquet as Chief Quality Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Antonio Filosa, who has been appointed to be the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Sébastien Jacquet, who previously served as Deputy Chief Engineering and Technology Officer and Head of Cross Car Line and Project Engineering, has almost 25 years of extensive experience in quality, automotive engineering and technology, research and development, and project management. He played a pivotal role in launching the Company's first multi-energy platform, STLA Medium.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
