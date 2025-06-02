Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
56.5187
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
56.3738
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
56.7737
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
56.7870
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
57.0468
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
57.0579
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
57.0237
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
57.0345
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
58.0903
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
58.1749
CEUX
TOTAL
250,000
57.0896
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
