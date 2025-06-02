Nanterre, 2 June 2025

VINCI acquires Peters Bros Construction in British Columbia, Canada

Acquisition by VINCI Construction of Peters Bros Construction Ltd, a paving company

140 employees, annual revenue of about CAD 90 million (€57 million) in 2024

Strengthening the VINCI Construction's footprint in Western Canada

VINCI Construction finalised the acquisition of Peters Bros Construction Ltd, a paving company providing roadwork services and asphalt products in the province of British Columbia in Canada. The company registered an annual revenue of about CAD 90 million in 2024.

Founded in 1981 and based in the Okanagan Valley, Peters Bros employs 140 people at peak season and operates mainly in the BC interior region, with regular projects in the Dawson Creek, Williams Lake, Merritt, Kelowna and Penticton areas.

The acquisition will strengthen VINCI Construction presence in Western Canada where it already operates in the Vancouver area, in Alberta and in Saskatchewan, allowing for greater synergies and operational capability. With the province's population expected to grow by 50% by 2046, the acquisition will support British Columbia's road infrastructure needs.

