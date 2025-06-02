Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
02.06.2025
VINCI acquires Peters Bros Construction in British Columbia, Canada

Nanterre, 2 June 2025

VINCI acquires Peters Bros Construction in British Columbia, Canada

  • Acquisition by VINCI Construction of Peters Bros Construction Ltd, a paving company
  • 140 employees, annual revenue of about CAD 90 million (€57 million) in 2024
  • Strengthening the VINCI Construction's footprint in Western Canada

VINCI Construction finalised the acquisition of Peters Bros Construction Ltd, a paving company providing roadwork services and asphalt products in the province of British Columbia in Canada. The company registered an annual revenue of about CAD 90 million in 2024.

Founded in 1981 and based in the Okanagan Valley, Peters Bros employs 140 people at peak season and operates mainly in the BC interior region, with regular projects in the Dawson Creek, Williams Lake, Merritt, Kelowna and Penticton areas.

The acquisition will strengthen VINCI Construction presence in Western Canada where it already operates in the Vancouver area, in Alberta and in Saskatchewan, allowing for greater synergies and operational capability. With the province's population expected to grow by 50% by 2046, the acquisition will support British Columbia's road infrastructure needs.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
