Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:16
6,060 Euro
+3,24 % +0,190
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8406,31019:50
Dow Jones News
02.06.2025 18:27 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT 
02-Jun-2025 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press Release 
 
 
2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT 
 
Strasbourg (France), June 2, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a key player in the global high-performance 
computing server market and eco-responsible technology solutions, announces that it entered into a new liquidity 
contract on May 15, 2025, with stock exchange company GILBERT DUPONT, in accordance with the AMAFI charter. This 
contract takes effect on the morning of June 2, 2025, on the Euronext Growth Paris market. 
 
This liquidity contract was established in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Markets Authority ( 
Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, which has been in force since July 1, 2021. The 
decision recognizes liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice[1]. 
 
Termination Summary of the Liquidity Contract with PORTZAMPARC 
 
2CRSi and PORTZAMPARC have terminated the liquidity contract entered into on December 14, 2018. 
This termination became effective on the evening of May 30, 2025. 
 
As of that date, the liquidity account contained the following assets: 
 
   -- 18,085 shares 
   -- EUR102,430.33 in cash 
 
 
For the implementation of the new contract with GILBERT DUPONT, the following assets have been allocated to the 
liquidity account: 
 
   -- 18,085 shares transferred from the former liquidity contract 
   -- EUR102,430.33 in cash from the former liquidity contract 
 
Next Appointment: Thursday, July 24, 2025: Announcement of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers 
and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and provides energy-efficient 
technology solutions for the tech, industrial, gaming, scientific research, and data center markets. 2CRSi has been 
listed on the regulated Euronext Paris market since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781), and its shares were 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                                 Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA                                             Michael Scholze 
          Financial Communication 
Director France                                         Financial Press Relations 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
          01 80 18 26 33                                01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The circumstances or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract, as stated in the contract, are as follows:

Suspension of the contract:

-- Under the conditions outlined in Article 5 of the aforementioned AMF decision

-- At the initiative of the issuer in specific situations, particularly:? If the issuer no longer holds authorization to repurchase its own shares.

Termination of the contract:

-- By the issuer, at any time, with 3 months' notice, under the liquidity account closure terms set out inthe contract.

-- By the market maker (Animator), with 30 days' notice.

-- The contract shall be automatically terminated if the parties cannot agree on the next steps under theconditions provided in Article 10 (liquidity account balance).

-- By the market maker if the Liquidity Provider agreement between the market maker and Euronext Paris isterminated.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2149128 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2149128 02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149128&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2025 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.