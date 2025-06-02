DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT 02-Jun-2025 / 17:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi Announces the Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Stock Exchange Company GILBERT DUPONT Strasbourg (France), June 2, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a key player in the global high-performance computing server market and eco-responsible technology solutions, announces that it entered into a new liquidity contract on May 15, 2025, with stock exchange company GILBERT DUPONT, in accordance with the AMAFI charter. This contract takes effect on the morning of June 2, 2025, on the Euronext Growth Paris market. This liquidity contract was established in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, which has been in force since July 1, 2021. The decision recognizes liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice[1]. Termination Summary of the Liquidity Contract with PORTZAMPARC 2CRSi and PORTZAMPARC have terminated the liquidity contract entered into on December 14, 2018. This termination became effective on the evening of May 30, 2025. As of that date, the liquidity account contained the following assets: -- 18,085 shares -- EUR102,430.33 in cash For the implementation of the new contract with GILBERT DUPONT, the following assets have been allocated to the liquidity account: -- 18,085 shares transferred from the former liquidity contract -- EUR102,430.33 in cash from the former liquidity contract Next Appointment: Thursday, July 24, 2025: Announcement of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and provides energy-efficient technology solutions for the tech, industrial, gaming, scientific research, and data center markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext Paris market since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Press Relations foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

[1] The circumstances or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract, as stated in the contract, are as follows:

Suspension of the contract:

-- Under the conditions outlined in Article 5 of the aforementioned AMF decision

-- At the initiative of the issuer in specific situations, particularly:? If the issuer no longer holds authorization to repurchase its own shares.

Termination of the contract:

-- By the issuer, at any time, with 3 months' notice, under the liquidity account closure terms set out inthe contract.

-- By the market maker (Animator), with 30 days' notice.

-- The contract shall be automatically terminated if the parties cannot agree on the next steps under theconditions provided in Article 10 (liquidity account balance).

-- By the market maker if the Liquidity Provider agreement between the market maker and Euronext Paris isterminated.

