

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA) is rolling out a new fiber network in Inverness Highlands North, Citrus County, Florida, bringing high-speed Xfinity and Comcast Business services to over 4,000 homes and businesses.



The project is expected to be completed by late 2025 and will deliver residential internet speeds up to 1 Gbps and business speeds up to 100 Gbps with symmetrical upload/download capabilities.



The expansion covers the area south of East Perry Street, north of East Gulf to Lake Highway, west of North Crestwood Avenue, and east of North Croft Avenue. This initiative builds on Comcast's prior $8 million network activation in nearby towns, including Inverness, Hernando, Floral City, and Beverly Hills.



Josh Wooten, President of the Citrus County Chamber, said the expansion reflects Comcast's continued investment in the region and provides essential connectivity for work, learning, and streaming. Jeff Buzzelli, SVP of Comcast's Florida Region, emphasized the company's commitment to becoming a trusted local partner and offering top-tier services.



Through Xfinity, residents will gain access to high-speed internet, mobile, voice, video, and home security services. Comcast Business will support local enterprises with scalable connectivity, cybersecurity, and networking solutions.



Comcast is also extending its Internet Essentials program, offering affordable internet and digital skills training to income-constrained households. The company remains actively involved in community events and promotions, such as the recent partnership with Angelo's Pizzeria.



CMCSA is currently trading at $34.13 or 1.26% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



