WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:12
26,400 Euro
+0,76 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 22:06 Uhr
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-the-46th-annual-goldman-sachs-global-healthcare-conference-302471018.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
