Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A4046S | ISIN: CA67090W3075
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 15:36
0,068 Euro
-0,73 % -0,001
NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 655,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 15.2 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA.

Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1034727

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
