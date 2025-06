NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 655,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 15.2 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA.

Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

