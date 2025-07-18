NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Second Amendment to Triple T Property Lease

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has amended the terms of its agreement with the owners of the Triple T Property (the "Second Amendment"), as further described in the Company's news release dated July 8, 2025. Pursuant to the Second Amendment, the Company agreed to issue an aggregate of 456,600 common shares (the "Payment Shares") at a price of C$0.12 per Payment Share to settle an annual payment of US$40,000 (approximately C$54,800) payable by the Company to the Triple T lessees pursuant to the exploration and mining lease agreement among the parties dated June 21, 2021, as amended June 7, 2024. The increase in the number of Payment Shares issuable under the Second Amendment is intended to more accurately reflect the market value of the Company's shares.

The issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Payment Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For more information on the original amendment and the Triple T Property lease, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2025.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 18.7 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA.

Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

