Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra") is pleased to issue the following letter to its shareholders:

Dear Shareholder/Investor,

Please find below a link to Besra Gold's Notice of Special Meeting, which is currently being delivered to all Besra shareholders and CDI holders.

Shareholders and CDI holders are actively encouraged to vote at the Special Meeting in accordance with the instructions appearing on either the Proxy Form or the CDI Voting Instruction Form.

The Special Meeting will be held in Australia at 11:30 am (Sydney Australia time) on Tuesday 24 June 2025 at C/- Hall Chadwick, Level 40, 2 Park Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia 2000.

Shareholders and CDI holders are invited to contact our recently appointed Chairman, Mr David Potter, at david.potter@besra.com

Link to the Notice of Special Meeting:

https://www.besra.com/25-06-02-special-meeting-circular-proxy-and-cdi-vif-final

