Oscillate Plc - Update on progress of the exploration programme on the Duékoué Prospect

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

3 June 2025

Oscillate PLC is pleased to provide an update on progress in the field at the Duékoué Project in the western Ivory Coast.

The Duékoué Project is the subject of a Joint Venture Partnership and earn-in agreement with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL ("Laminele", together the "JV Partnership") as announced on 30 April 2025. Duékoué, is a molybdenum-copper-(gold) prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.

Work programme - Phase I

The announcement on 14 May 2025 outlined the proposed work programme for Phase I, which was officially initiated on 22 May 2025.

Since most of the available data on the target area is considered historical, given it was undertaken by SODEMI in the 1960s and 1970s, it is considered necessary to validate the historical work:

Geological mapping and soil geochemical sampling programme over selected lines covering the SODEMI identified anomalies is underway. To date, two of the six lines planned have been completed. This will accurately locate the anomalies and confirm the data obtained in the 1970s.

Ground magnetics on all six profiles have been completed, providing the magnetic signatures of the geochemical anomalies to facilitate improved geological interpretation. Results are pending.

Further geological mapping will also being undertaken to better understand the postulated late-stage granitoid circular structure hosting the molybdenum-copper mineralisation. The Company has established that several large xenoliths of other lithotypes are present within the regionally mapped Duékoué granite and it is Oscillate's intention to locate these with more certainty as it will aid in setting the next phase of exploration.

This phase of fieldwork should complete prior to the rainy season at the end of June. Once all the geochemical and geophysical results have been received, they will be collated and compiled into a report that will also lay out the Phase II work programme, which is expected to start in Q3 2025. Phase II is expected to include pitting and trenching to further investigate the geology and mineralisation, with any drill campaign being focused accordingly.

This project can be considered brownfield in nature, given the valuable historical results available. This allows Oscillate to rapidly evaluate the area's potential with drilling planned for the Q3/4 2025, which could yield very promising results.

Geological mineralisation

Historic data suggests potential multiple mineralisation models, including Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and porphyry molybdenum-copper systems. Further exploration is required to confirm the geological model, the planned work programme will clarify this.

Oscillate CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"I am pleased with the pace of the initial exploration and look forward to us completing the current programme as soon as practicably possible given the imminent onset of the wet season. With the field programme completed we will be able to move to the desk top and lab based analysis. Our JV is progressing nicely in country with our partners Laminele."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

https://oscillateplc.com

Robin Birchall, CEO

robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com

Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Notes to Editors:

OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.

The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with Evolution Energy Minerals plc to develop the Chikundo Prospect, a volcanic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) Copper (Cu)-Lead (Pb)-Zinc (Zn) prospect located within the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania.

Further to this, Oscillate has entered into a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire