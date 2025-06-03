

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L), a water utility company, Tuesday reported loss before tax of 72.7 million pounds for the full year, higher than 9.1 million pounds loss in the previous year, primarily due to increase in costs.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted underlying loss before tax of 35.1 million pounds compared with profit before tax of 16.8 million pounds last year.



Operating profit declined to 110.9 million pounds from 140.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Underlying operating profit was 148.5 million pounds, down from 166.3 million pounds last year.



Net loss increased to 57.9 million pounds or 16.1p per share from 9.5 million pounds or 2.9p per share loss a year ago. Underlying loss per share was 10.3p compared with earnings per share of 5.1p last year.



Revenue for the year grew to 1.048 billion from 907.8 million in the previous year.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 19.43 pence per share for the year, to be paid on September 4, to shareholders of record on July 25.



For fiscal 2025-26, the company expects revenue to increase from the previous year.



