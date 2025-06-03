Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 08:03
0,638 Euro
-6,04 % -0,041
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6340,67511:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2025

In May 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 472,683 passengers, which is a 2.0% decrease compared to May 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.8% to 22,605 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 65,482 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for May 2025 were the following:

May 2025May 2024Change
Passengers472,683482,457-2.0%
Finland - Sweden108,330105,8562.3%
Estonia - Finland313,348328,949-4.7%
Estonia - Sweden51,00547,6527.0%
Cargo Units22,60528,202-19.8%
Finland - Sweden2,3773,700-35.8%
Estonia - Finland16,80820,986-19.9%
Estonia - Sweden3,4203,516-2.7%
Passenger Vehicles65,48268,729-4.7%
Finland - Sweden4,3894,590-4.4%
Estonia - Finland58,57862,002-5.5%
Estonia - Sweden2,5152,13717.7%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes.

OTHER EVENTS
In May, AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika. The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.