WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722
Stuttgart
03.06.25 | 08:13
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K33 AB 5-Tage-Chart
03.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
K33 AB: K33 Completes Purchase of 10 BTC - First Transaction Under New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announces the acquisition of 10 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total consideration of approximately SEK 10 million. This marks the inaugural transaction under K33's recently launched Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

K33 recently launched a Bitcoin Treasury strategy and announced that it had secured SEK 60 million to buy Bitcoin. Today's purchase is the first transaction related to this initiative.

"We expect Bitcoin to be the best-performing asset in the coming years and will build our balance sheet in Bitcoin moving forward. This will give K33 direct exposure to the Bitcoin price and help unlock powerful synergies with our brokerage operation. Our ambition is to build a balance of at least 1000 BTC over time and then scale from there." said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
