WKN: A3C6GL | ISIN: US29384C1080
NASDAQ
02.06.25 | 22:00
8,140 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.: Entrada Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 23,820 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to six newly-hired non-executive employees under the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), effective as of June 1, 2025. The inducement grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, as a material inducement to the new employees' entry into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and 6.25% shall vest quarterly thereafter on each subsequent vesting date, with such vesting dates of March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1 of each subsequent year, in each case, subject to each employee's continuous service with the Company through each vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan approved by the Company's Board of Directors in March 2025 and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company's Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases, among others. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
kmacdonald@entradatx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
