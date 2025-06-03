Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
WKN: 900964 | ISIN: US64125C1099
Nxera Pharma to Receive US$15 Million from Neurocrine Biosciences Following Dosing of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of NBI-1117568

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 3 June 2025 - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Nxera" or "the Company"; TSE 4565) today announces that its partner, Neurocrine Biosciences ("Neurocrine") has dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 registrational program of NBI-1117568 (NBI-'568) as a potential treatment for schizophrenia, resulting in a payment of US$15 million to Nxera (Clinical Trial ID: NCT06963034). The US$15 million payment will be fully recognized as revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Nxera previously announced the initiation of the Phase 3 registrational program of NBI-'568 by Neurocrine in May 2025. The Phase 3 study is a global double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating NBI-'568 in adults with a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia who are experiencing an acute exacerbation or relapse of symptoms. The study is expected to enroll approximately 280 patients. The primary endpoint of the study is a reduction from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS). The key secondary endpoint is improvement in the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) scale.

-END-

About Nxera Pharma
Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

We have built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region.

Behind that, and powered by our unique NxWave discovery platform, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class candidates is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology/neuropsychiatry, metabolic diseases and immunology and inflammation.

Nxera employs approximately 400 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life
LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera - Media and Investor Relations
Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations
Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures
Maya Bennison, Communications Manager
+81 (0)3 5962 5718 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise


