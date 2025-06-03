Sandvik completes the acquisition of Verisurf

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Verisurf Software Inc. ("Verisurf"), a US-based 3D metrology software solutions provider. The company will be reported as a separate business unit within the business area Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing.

Verisurf has 44 employees and is headquartered in Anaheim, California, US. In 2024, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 130 million (USD 12 million). The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, June 3, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

