OSE Immunotherapeutics presented multiple updates at the 61st Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Conference (ASCO 2025) related to Tedopi, its proprietary off-the-shelf neoepitope-based cancer vaccine. Notably, detailed results were published for TEDOPaM, the investigator-sponsored Phase II trial assessing Tedopi in combination with FOLFIRI in patients with pancreatic cancer (positive top-line data first announced in March 2025). In our view, the results were highly encouraging, especially as this is a difficult-to-treat form of cancer where patients face very poor prognoses. Separately, OSE presented an overview of its lead programme, ARTEMIA, a Phase III registrational trial for Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer, confirming that enrolment is progressing according to plan. Collectively, we believe the ASCO 2025 update highlights Tedopi's promising potential in addressing multiple tumour types for HLA-A2 positive patients, showcasing the value proposition for the candidate.

