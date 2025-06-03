AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Subsidiary Neural Cloud Signs LOI with Circular Health to License MaxYield ECG Signal Processing

Letter of Intent: Circular Health Limited to Enhance ECG Smart Ring with AI-Powered Signal Clarity with multi-year, per-user SaaS license targeting commercial launch by September?2025.

Global growth catalyst: The collaboration positions both companies to scale AI-enhanced cardiac monitoring and next-gen health intelligence across new geographies and device form factors.

Economic and Clinical Benefits: MaxYield is expected to improve ECG signal quality, increase the amount of usable data, and provide deeper biometric insights for Circular?Health's wearable platform.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / AI/ML?Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:?AIML)(OTCQB:?AIMLF)(FWB:?42FB) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Neural?Cloud?Solutions?Inc. has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Circular Health Limited of Paris to integrate and license Neural?Cloud's flagship ECG signal-processing platform, MaxYield.

Circular Health Limited, is a wearable health technology company redefining personalized health with its next-generation smart ring-Circular Ring 2-equipped with ECG capabilities, advanced sensors, and an AI-driven app featuring wellness assistant Kira. This device will offer unique heart rhythm monitoring as part of their mission to empowers users to proactively manage their health.

Under the LOI, Circular Health will deploy MaxYield through a cloud-based API during the integration phase leading up to launch. The integration will enable clearer, more interpretable ECG signals and support consumer access to cardiac visualization and insights. The parties intend to finalize a definitive Software License Agreement and target a commercial launch by September 2025.

Why MaxYield Matters for Circular?Health

Higher data yield: A cleaner signal allows Circular Health to capture more usable data and enhance measurement precision, unlocking richer biometric insights from every minute of ECG use across its wearable ecosystem.

Scalable workflow: The per-user SaaS model aligns cost with growth, supporting Circular?Health's expansion into new geographies and device form factors.

Resource redeployment: Automated noise-handling and ECG processing allows clinical and data-science staff to shift focus from in-house signal cleaning to additional higher-value analytics and patient engagement.

Expansion into New Markets: As MaxYield progresses through the FDA 510(k) pipeline, Circular is poised to access additional medically relevant markets, particularly in Remote Patient Monitoring and Clinical Trials.

Management Commentary

Peter?Kendall - President & Chief Commercialization Officer, AIML

"This LOI validates the commercial scalability of MaxYield and our ability to partner with innovative digital-health companies around the globe. We look forward to helping Circular?Health deliver best-in-class ECG clarity to its users."

Esmat?Naikyar - Chief Product Officer, AIML / President, Neural?Cloud Solutions

"By automating the most time-consuming part of ECG workflows, MaxYield lets Circular?Health redeploy resources to deeper analytics and product differentiation. We anticipate that higher-quality, higher-volume data will translate into stronger predictive models and better health outcomes."

Laurent Bsalis - Director, Circular Health Limited

"We're excited to collaborate with AIML to bring enhanced ECG signal clarity and comprehensive beat detection to our next-generation ring," said Laurent Bsalis, Director of Circular Health Limited. "Together, we aim to redefine what wearable technology can deliver in proactive and personalized health tracking."

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

With a growing portfolio of regulatory filings, including a 510(k) premarket notification and a registered FDA Device Master File, AIML is committed to rigorous validation and broad interoperability.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

