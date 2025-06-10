AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Strengthens IP Portfolio with Provisional Patents for AI Driven ECG Signal Processing

Neural?Cloud Solutions, an AIML subsidiary, files broad provisional patent applications covering advanced neural network architectures and cloud-based ECG signal optimization workflows

Filings enhance the scope of AIML's device-agnostic ECG enhancement platform, supporting global commercialization strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc., has filed a comprehensive suite of provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). These applications cover key innovations within AIML's proprietary AI signal-processing platforms, including MaxYield and CardioYield.

The filings seek to protect a range of novel technologies, including:

Advanced neural network architectures trained on diverse ECG datasets

Cloud-native workflows for signal optimization and analysis

A dynamic ECG reporting engine that supports clinical workflows with customizable components and adaptable output structures

These patents strengthen AIML's position in the growing field of AI-assisted cardiology by protecting both the algorithmic foundations and the applied deployment stack of its technology. The dynamic reporting framework in CardioYield is designed to enhance clinician review by enabling structured outputs such as rhythm classifications, interval measurements, and reviewable event flags across a broad range of clinical and performance contexts.

Paul Duffy, CEO & Executive Chairman, AIML

"This broad patent coverage is a pivotal step in safeguarding our breakthrough neural-network technology and the value it creates for patients, clinicians, and shareholders. It underlines our commitment to leading the future of AI-powered cardiovascular care."

Esmat Naikyar, President, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. / Chief Product Officer, AIML

"These filings reflect years of focused R&D and a clear vision for how AI can enhance cardiac signal interpretation without replacing clinical judgment. By protecting both the neural infrastructure and its integration into clinical workflows, we're creating a durable foundation for future applications-from diagnostics and digital health to research and remote monitoring."

Peter?Kendall, Director, President & Chief Commercialization Officer, AIML

"These filings represent more than technical protection-they signal our readiness to commercialize at scale. With a defensible IP foundation in place, we can engage partners and regulators with confidence, offering a protected, cutting-edge platform that transforms ECG clarity while supporting real-world clinical and performance workflows. This is where innovation becomes momentum."

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml.health

About AIML Innovations Inc.

https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

With a growing portfolio of regulatory filings, including a 510(k) premarket notification and a registered FDA Device Master File, AIML is committed to rigorous validation and broad interoperability.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

