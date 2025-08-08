Anzeige
AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Innovations Closes Quantum Sciences Ltd. Restructuring

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:?42FB) is pleased to confirm it has closed its previously announced restructuring ("Restructuring") of the terms and conditions associated with its previously completed acquisition of the outstanding common shares of Quantum Sciences Ltd. ("Quantum"). The Quantum acquisition was originally closed on December 23, 2024 and the Restructuring was first announced on April 25, 2025. The Restructuring was completed upon the terms previously announced, other than with respect to (i) the execution of a reseller agreement with Mark Orsmond which was not completed at closing; and (ii) all intellectual property rights and interests in the application known as "meApp" which were retained by the Company at closing instead of being transferred to Mark Orsmond.

For more information about AIML:
For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:
Blake Fallis
(778) 405-0882
info@aiml.health

About AIML Innovations Inc.
https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aiml-innovations-closes-quantum-sciences-ltd.-restructuring-1058594

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
