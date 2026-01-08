AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., Signs Non-Binding Commercial Term Sheet with Lakeshore Cardiology to Deploy CardioYield for AI-Powered Holter Analysis

Agreement positions NeuralCloud's AI-driven cardiac platform for Holter monitoring and ambulatory patient workflow.

Partnership introduces CardioYield powered by MaxYield for automated, reliable Holter analysis.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that on December 12, 2025, the Company entered into a Commercial Agreement Term Sheet with Lakeshore Cardiology, a fully accredited comprehensive cardiac facility, to integrate NeuralCloud's CardioYield AI visualization platform, powered by MaxYield signal-processing technology, into Lakeshore Cardiology's clinical workflows.

Through this partnership, NeuralCloud will continue to expand into Holter and ambulatory cardiac monitoring environments, bringing AI-powered ECG analysis directly into clinical workflows. The collaboration aims to streamline data review and enable faster, more consistent interpretation of cardiac signals, supporting clinical decision-making. By integrating CardioYield into Lakeshore Cardiology's established processes, the partnership demonstrates NeuralCloud's commitment to embedding advanced AI tools seamlessly into real-world cardiology practices.

CardioYield is an AI-powered ECG visualization and reporting platform that uses MaxYield, NeuralCloud's proprietary, patent-pending signal-processing engine. The platform enables:

Review of enhanced Holter and other ECG signals through a user-friendly interface

Highlighting of PQRST intervals and waveform morphology

Automated grouping of conditions and abnormalities

End-to-end Holter report generation designed to meet clinical workflow standards

MaxYield isolates and labels key waveform components, including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves, producing clean, machine-readable, beat-by-beat interval data suitable for downstream analytics and reporting.

The agreement outlines a staged rollout of CardioYield, beginning with an internal validation using representative Holter files, followed by a limited paid trial within Lakeshore Cardiology to test the platform in real-world workflows. Once validated, the solution will be integrated into the clinic's systems, with full deployment and cloud-based setup. Finally, pending Health Canada clearance, CardioYield will be commercially available for use across Lakeshore Cardiology's cardiac monitoring operations.

"This agreement with Lakeshore Cardiology highlights NeuralCloud's commitment to bringing AI-driven ECG analysis into clinical practice," said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. "CardioYield powered by MaxYield will provide clean, structured ECG data for faster, more reliable decision-making, benefiting both clinical teams and patients."

Martina Magnotta, Manager of Operations of Lakeshore Cardiology, commented, "Partnering with NeuralCloud allows us to bring AI-enhanced insights into our Holter monitoring processes. CardioYield can potentially help our team quickly interpret cardiac signals, enhancing the quality of care for our patients."

"This collaboration highlights the growing adaptability of NeuralCloud's AI platform across clinical environments," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "By bringing MaxYield and CardioYield into the Holter monitoring workflow, we're helping redefine the standard for ECG analysis in real-world clinical practice."

About Lakeshore Cardiology

Lakeshore Cardiology is a fully accredited, comprehensive cardiac facility specializing in consultative, non-invasive diagnostic cardiology. The clinic's mission is to provide high-quality patient care in a positive and comfortable environment, combining state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment with a compassionate approach.

The team includes Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada-certified specialists, registered cardiovascular technicians, cardiac sonographers, and nurses, all dedicated to optimizing medical care using comprehensive non-invasive techniques. Lakeshore Cardiology works closely with patients' family doctors and primary healthcare providers to coordinate care, monitor heart conditions, adjust medications, and, when necessary, facilitate tertiary care referrals. The clinic is committed to improving patient outcomes, enhancing quality of life, and reducing stress and anxiety associated with cardiac health.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

