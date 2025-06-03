TOBII AB: Tobii extends contract with Dynavox Group and agrees on volume deal of eye tracking components

Tobii AB and Dynavox Group AB today announced the strengthening of their partnership with an extension of the existing supply contract, along with a significant volume deal for eye tracking components valued at approximately SEK 100 million, to be delivered in June 2025.

Tobii is the sole supplier of eye tracking components used in some of Dynavox Group's communication aids. The supply agreement between the companies has been renewed for an additional five years with annual minimum volume guarantees. The agreement also includes a one-time volume order purchased at a 13 percent discount compared to the standard business terms between the companies, to be delivered in June 2025.

The agreement's one-time volume order is valued at approximately SEK 100 million. The agreement is aligned with Tobii's strategic initiative to strengthen its cash position exiting Q2 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Anand Srivatsa, CEO, Tobii AB, phone: +46 733 278725, email: anand.srivatsa@tobii.com

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-03 10:22 CEST.