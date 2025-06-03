Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111E5 | ISIN: SE0002591420 | Ticker-Symbol: 24T
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 13:55
0,361 Euro
+18,83 % +0,057
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3620,36514:39
0,3620,36514:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 10:25 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOBII AB: Tobii extends contract with Dynavox Group and agrees on volume deal of eye tracking components

Tobii AB and Dynavox Group AB today announced the strengthening of their partnership with an extension of the existing supply contract, along with a significant volume deal for eye tracking components valued at approximately SEK 100 million, to be delivered in June 2025.

Tobii is the sole supplier of eye tracking components used in some of Dynavox Group's communication aids. The supply agreement between the companies has been renewed for an additional five years with annual minimum volume guarantees. The agreement also includes a one-time volume order purchased at a 13 percent discount compared to the standard business terms between the companies, to be delivered in June 2025.

The agreement's one-time volume order is valued at approximately SEK 100 million. The agreement is aligned with Tobii's strategic initiative to strengthen its cash position exiting Q2 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Anand Srivatsa, CEO, Tobii AB, phone: +46 733 278725, email: anand.srivatsa@tobii.com

About Tobii
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-03 10:22 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.