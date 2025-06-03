

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Australia-based Nova Hardware Pty Ltd, an architectural door hardware business, through one of its subsidiaries. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The company expects the acquisition to showcase its commitment towards delivering added value for channel partners, customers and shareholders, as well as investing in core business.



Notably, the transaction does not include the kitchen and bathroom businesses of Novas, which will be retained by the owner and formed as a separate entity.



Monday, ALLE closed at $139.41, down 2.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



