Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the imminent launch of a second exploration program on its Bodo project, located in Jamésie, northern Quebec.

Last year, the Company completed a first exploration program in the eastern portion of the project. Several significant results were obtained, notably near the Rivon and Canico showings, as demonstrated by the following samples:

Main Results - Rivon and Canico Showings (2024)

No Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Co (ppm) Pb (ppm) 971501 3,80 129 11,70 0,15 356 - 971502 0,78 51,5 2,23 - - - 971503 0,57 26,1 3,56 - - - 971506 - 6,63 0,52 - 132 - 971508 3,93 84,9 2,22 - - - 971509 1,34 384 0,85 0,39 - 2920 971511 0,46 80,9 2,27 1,21 - - 971514 0,53 137 0,13 1,05 170 2610 971530 2,86 61 6,77 - - - 971531 0,18 10,6 1,22 - - -

Furthermore, a geological and sampling survey conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests in the western portion of the project confirmed the significant presence of copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lithium and cobalt in several areas, particularly within the Lac des Montagnes and Tichégami geological groups. These areas will be subject to a thorough assessment during 2025.

The new exploration program will specifically target the Rivon Lake and Papas showings, which are associated with folded magnetic anomalies and strong electromagnetic signatures. Based on the expected results, the Company also plans a drilling program in the fall of 2025. These showings were previously partially tested in the 1960s and 1980s, revealing the presence of copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, and lead in historical drill logs.

Field work, which will be carried out by a team of experienced geologists and technicians, is expected to continue until August 2025.

Cadillac Extension

The Company notes that it recently acquired the Cadillac Extension project, which comprises 39 mining cells covering an area of approximately 2,235 hectares, including over $1.4 million in exploration work credits. This project, with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) potential, was discovered in 1991 by Cominco Ltd.

The Langlade (Cadillac Extension) semi-massive sulfide showing with outcrop was discovered in 1991 by an airborne electromagnetic survey and ground-based electromagnetic, gravity, and geochemical monitoring. This showing is characterized by copper, zinc, silver, and gold mineralization located at the boundary between felsic to intermediate metavolcanics and mafic metavolcanics (GM 65347).

Historical drilling results:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Zn (%) CuEq¹ (%) 4CW-92-1 36.0 85.6 49.6 207 40.8 0.62 0.73 1.42 4CW-92-8 83.18 136.9 53.76 84 16.3 0.45 0.36 0.79 4CW-92-13 218.1 228.3 10.25 334 21.7 0.51 0.94 1.31 LAN-11-02 31.7 69.4 37.7 198 35.1 0.61 0.86 1.39 Including 31.7 46.6 10.3 264 35.1 0.99 1.99 2.15 LAN-11-03 27.0 76.6 49.6 148 13.7 0.31 0.38 0.69 Including 35.0 51.9 16.9 383 32.9 0.55 0.74 1.45 LAN-11-04 22.0 47.1 25.1 57 9.0 0.36 0.73 0.71 Including 28.1 34.3 6.2 108 21.1 0.82 3.21 2.03 LAN-11-05 34.0 39.7 5.7 26 23.2 0.98 0.72 1.43 LAN-11-06 53.0 88.0 35.0 77 19.1 0.51 0.66 0.96 Including 53.0 63.1 10.1 60 26.1 0.82 2.08 1.72 LAN-11-07 73.0 97.4 24.4 165 21.1 0.41 0.71 0.97 LAN-12-11 54.4 99.7 45.3 214 15.8 0.39 0.47 0.88 Including 88.4 99.0 10.6 382 22.7 1.06 0.69 1.84

¹ The CuEq grade was calculated based on the 24-month moving average prices for each element: Cu: USD 9,400/tonne, Zn: USD 2,650/tonne, Au: USD 2,800/oz troy, and Ag: USD 28.6/oz troy.

Mineralization was traced by drilling and stripping from outcrops eastward over a distance of over 1,200 meters, and at depths up to 900 meters (GM 58489, GM 65347). The main level has an average thickness of 50 meters and dips gently (20°) to the southeast.

Blasting operations revealed a significant new mineralized level, rich in copper and zinc, 200 meters north of the main zone (GM 58489). The trench exposed one or more 1-to-2-meter-wide beds containing sulfides along almost its entire length, while a similar bed was observed in Trench 4, 12 meters to the southeast (GM 58490).

Several untested electromagnetic conductors (INPUT, HEM) were also noted, as well as numerous unexplored induced polarization (IP) anomalies. The magnetic signature reveals the presence of faults and folds, a geological context favorable to the emplacement of massive and semi-massive sulfide lenses.

Depending on financial availability, a drilling program could be carried out there in the fall of 2025.

Financing

The Company is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which up to 4,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") of the Company will be issued at a price of $0.05 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.08 per common share. The Offering is expected to close by the end of June 2025, and the proceeds will be used for flow-through exploration expenditures on the Cadillac-Extension (Langlade) project by the fall of 2025.

Corrections

The Company also wishes to issue some corrections to previously released information:

In the January 3, 2025, press release, the Company stated, "Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant..." It should have read, "Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share and one common share purchase warrant..."

In the January 3, 2025, press release, the Company stated, "Three insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 760,000 units and 650 flow-through units in the Offering..." It should have read, "Three insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 260,000 units and 650,000 flow-through units in the Offering..."

In the June 3, 2024, press release, the Company stated, "Momentum will receive a monthly fee of $8,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 600,000 common shares at a price of $0.055 per share for a term of three years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV". It should have read, "Momentum will receive a monthly fee of $8,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 600,000 common shares at a price of $0.055 per share for a term of five years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV".

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Director of the Company, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold and polymetallic projects in Quebec. For more information, please visit: www.bulliongold.ca

