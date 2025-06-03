

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), Tuesday announced the acquisition of a pipeline of eight solar projects and two battery storage projects from Low Carbon, a large scale renewable energy company. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.



The solar projects have a capacity of 350 MW, whereas battery storage projects have a capacity of 85 MW. The company sees these projects to be operational by 2028.



The company further expects this acquisition of the projects located in the south of England to complement its integrated electricity portfolio in the UK.



In the pre-market hours, TTE is trading at $59.85, down 1.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



