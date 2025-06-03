

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), Tuesday announced that the company's Chairman Claude Mongeau has resigned from the position, citing personal reasons.



Following this, the company intends to elect a new chair at its next scheduled meeting later this month.



Commenting on the announcement, Mongeau stated that, 'I am proud of the way the current board has come together to work collaboratively and constructively alongside the management team.'



He further added, 'It has been an honor to serve with them. I have every confidence the company is back on the right trajectory and has what it needs for continued success.'



In the pre-market hours, Norfolk's stock is trading at $243.26, down 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



