

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), and GE Aerospace (GE) announced a formal teaming agreement to advance propulsion technologies for the next generation of affordable unmanned aerial systems and Collaborative Combat Aircraft-type or CCA-type aircraft. The new teaming agreement provides the framework for the two companies to develop, manufacture, test, and field the GEK800 Engine, as well as collaborate on other low-cost expendable turbofan engines. The companies have commenced work on another new engine, the GEK1500.



The collaboration strengthens Kratos ongoing partnership with GE Aerospace building on last year's MOU to advance the development and production of small, cost-effective engines for unmanned platforms.



