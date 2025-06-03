Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply"or the "Company"), a public investment and development company advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Benic as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Mr. Benic succeeds Bill Panagiotakopoulos, who has officially stepped down from his role and is departing from the Company. As the founding CEO, Mr. Panagiotakopoulos was instrumental in launching Safe Supply and setting the strategic foundation for its growth. The Company would like to thank Mr. Panagiotakopoulos for his leadership and contributions during this formative period.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Benic served as CEO of Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply focused on drug testing and harm reduction technologies. His elevation to CEO of the parent company reflects Safe Supply's intent to accelerate commercialization efforts and align leadership across its growing portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets.

Known for his role in building the iconic Grocery Gateway brand, Geoff Benic brings extensive leadership experience in logistics, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and regulated sectors. He was formerly Regional Director at UPS Canada, before joining Grocery Gateway as an early employee and General Manager. From 2004 to 2018, he served as Founder and Chairman of Sofilia Logistics Group Inc., a national logistics firm he grew through a series of acquisitions.

Geoff later served as CEO of Aleafia Health Inc., a publicly traded medical cannabis company, from 2018 to 2022. He has a strong track record of capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and scaling companies in emerging industries.

"Safe Supply has built a powerful foundation at the intersection of healthcare, wellness, and innovation," said Geoff Benic. "I'm honored to join as CEO and lead the Company into its next phase of growth. Our focus will be on disciplined execution, scalable partnerships, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded investment and development company focused on accelerating innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging markets. Through strategic acquisitions and capital partnerships, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of science and data-backed businesses positioned for high-impact growth.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's future business plans, growth strategy, leadership transition, market opportunities, and potential for shareholder value creation.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments. However, these statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, business, economic, and capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to execute on its strategic plans; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required under applicable securities laws.

