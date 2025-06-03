

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Tuesday initial Phase 1 results of JNJ-79635322 (JNJ-5322), a novel investigational trispecific antibody (TsAb) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



Among the 36 patients who received the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), the overall response rate (ORR) was 86.1 percent.



In the 27 patients who were naive to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and GPRC5D directed therapies, the ORR was 100 percent at the RP2D.



JNJ-5322 has a novel and distinct structure that builds upon the experience with two approved first-in-class bispecific antibodies: teclistamab and talquetamab.



Unlike these bispecific antibodies, JNJ-5322 is a single molecule that simultaneously binds to three distinct targets (BCMA and GPRC5D on multiple myeloma cells, as well as CD3 on T-cells). JNJ-5322 targets two myeloma antigens, with the goal of overcoming tumor heterogeneity and preventing the development of resistance.



'The response rate with JNJ-5322 is encouraging as we explore the potential of this trispecific antibody for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients,' said Niels van de Donk, M.D., Ph. D., VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 'In addition to its monthly dosing and promising efficacy, the results indicate a promising safety profile and that further study of JNJ-5322 is warranted.'



'These promising data are a major step forward as Johnson & Johnson works to transform outcomes in oncology with next-generation immunotherapies, building on our leading portfolio of complementary and combinable therapies. We look forward to seeing the results of planned Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies,' said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Research & Development, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. 'We hope to redefine what's possible in terms of efficacy and safety, creating another strong treatment option clinicians can choose based on the needs of their patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.'



