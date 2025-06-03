KALRAY, ORANGE, OBVIOS, EKINOPS, LE CEA, LE CNAM, EURECOM ET L'IMT REMPORTENT L'APPEL À PROJETS RELATIF À L'ÉCOSYSTÈME PIIEC CONNECTIVITÉ AVEC LE PROJET ORANGE ME/CT PART

Supported by Orange, the Orange ME/CT PART project, worth a total of €26.5 million, involves developing key technology bricks in the telecoms field. The aim is to be able to deploy on-demand, rather small-scale, virtualized cloud-native networks for local public operators (e.g. local authorities), or private mobile networks (5G MPN for 5G Mobile Private Networks) for businesses or campuses.

Grenoble - France, June 3rd, 2025 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leader in hardware and software technologies dedicated to the management and intensive processing of data from the Cloud to the Edge, is pleased to announce that the IPCEI Orange ME/CT PART project, of which Kalray is a partner, is the winner of the "IPCEI Connectivity Ecosystem" and "France 2030 - Investissements d'avenir" calls for projects. At the heart of the project: hardware and software solutions for OpenRAN 5G functions.

CLOUD-NATIVE VIRTUALIZED NETWORKS: A MAJOR ISSUE FOR THE FUTURE OF THE TELECOMS SECTOR

The Orange ME/CT PART project aims to develop a sovereign solution for cloud-native virtualized networks, integrating hardware and software solutions to optimize performance, based on national leaders in the field such as Kalray, Orange, Obvios, Ekinops, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM), Eurecom and the Institut Mines-Télécom.

The aim is to deploy small, on-demand networks for local public operators or private 5G mobile networks. The architecture will follow the 3GPP standard for the 5G core network in SA mode, with functions adapted to private network use cases. An OpenRAN approach is adopted for the 5G access network, with a breakdown of radio functions. Development will give priority to Opensource software and will test hardware of French origin to guarantee sovereignty and control of solutions, with multi-site experiments at partners' sites to test new private network concepts.

FINANCING STRATEGIC AND SOVEREIGN TECHNOLOGIES

The Orange ME/CT PART project, worth a total of €26.5 million, will contribute directly to the financing of key technology building blocks in the telecoms sector.

"We are delighted that the Orange MECT PART project has been selected. It will enable us to finance part of the development of our 4th generation products, but also to develop, in collaboration with our partners, French know-how and technologies in strategic semiconductor fields around 5G", declares Éric Baissus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kalray.

Kalray is the only company in France and Europe to design so-called "DPU" (Data Processing Unit) processors, a new type of programmable, high-performance, low-power processor capable of processing data on the fly and multiple applications (AI and others) in parallel, while providing the required security features.

A pioneer in this field, Kalray has developed unique expertise and innovative technology based on its patented MPPA® (Massively Parallel Processor Array) architecture, the cornerstone of its DPU processors and accelerator boards. Today, this technological lead enables us to offer a serious French and European technological alternative to the mainly American and Chinese players.

About KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

