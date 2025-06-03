

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Tuesday new long-term follow-up data from the Phase 1b/2 Cartitude-1 study demonstrating 33 percent of patients in the study with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with Carvykti achieved progression-free survival of five years or more with a single infusion and no maintenance or subsequent anti-myeloma therapy.



In a subset of 12 patients who underwent serial evaluations at a single site, all were minimal residual disease (MRD) negative and imaging negative throughout five years of post-treatment follow-up.



'This new evidence shows how a single infusion of CARVYKTI can help patients survive without disease progression much longer than previously thought possible in this setting, and without any maintenance or subsequent treatment,' said Peter Voorhees, Clinical Professor of Hematology and Oncology at Atrium Health, Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. 'In a heavily pre-treated population, a third of patients remained treatment- and progression-free for at least five years.'



