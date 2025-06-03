Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) -Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its non-flow-through financing. The Company has raised gross proceeds of $510,000 through the issuance of 5,100,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, exceeding its initial target by 900,000 units.

The financing was supported in part by insider participation. Andrew Cormier, a member of the Board of Directors, subscribed for 500,000 units, while fellow director Peter Deacon subscribed for 1,000,000 units.

In connection with the financing, a finder's fee was paid to Canaccord Genuity, consisting of 7% cash and 7% finder warrants, consistent with the terms outlined below:

A cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from subscriptions introduced by the finder; and

Finder warrants equal to 7% of the total number of units sold to subscribers introduced by the finder. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share on the same terms as the warrants issued under the offering.

Use of Proceeds:

Proceeds from the flow-through financing will be directed toward eligible exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral properties in Saskatchewan. Proceeds from the non-flow-through financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

As per Aryas's March 19, 2025 News Release the company has received all the necessary permits for an exploration program including drilling on its Wedge Lake Gold project in Saskatchewan.

The issuance of securities and payment of finder's fees are subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of precious metals and energy metals including Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel and Cobalt in stable jurisdictions.

